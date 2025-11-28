RCB Predicted XI After WPL 2026 Auction: Smriti Mandhana-Georgia Voll to Open; Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full List of Players

WPL 2026 Auction: It was an auction to remember for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they filled all the loopholes that existed in the composition of their team and now they look like one of the prime contenders for WPL 2026. 67 players in total were signed at the mega auction held on Thursday. The 2024 champions spend judiciously and avoided going overboard on a splashing-spree. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Ellyse Perry will again be the key players for the RCB franchise.

RCB's Auction

On auction day, RCB got 12 players onboard and all of them came at a price of less than Rs 1 Cr. England pacer Lauren Bell for Rs. 90 lakh was RCB's costliest buy. They also lapped up Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav for Rs 65 lakh - which looks like a steal. To be precise, RCB got six overseas players onboard. They still have a remaining purse of 6.15 crore, and have retained 4 players in the team.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Giants Secure World Cup Winner Renuka Singh Thakur For Rs 60 L

RCB Predicted XI After WPL 2026 Auction

Smriti Mandhana, D. Hemalatha, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil.

Advertisement

They also got Indian all-rounders and World Cup winners, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, on board. The bowling unit may lack a little bit of depth when it comes to playing in India, but the batting department looks solid.

RCB WPL 2025 FULL SQUAD: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha