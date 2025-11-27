WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants Get World Cup Winner Renuka Singh Thakur For Rs 60 Lakh

Gujarat Giants (GG) made two of the most impactful signings at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, securing New Zealand star Sophie Devine for Rs 2 crore and India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur for Rs 60 lakh.



Devine, who missed the previous WPL season due to a mental health break following New Zealand's T20 World Cup triumph, attracted interest when Gujarat Giants opened the bidding at Rs 50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were keen to bring their star all-rounder back, but the Giants pushed the bid to Rs 1 crore, forcing a pause in the room.



Delhi Capitals (DC) jumped in at Rs 1.1 crore. What followed was a brief tussle, with the Giants moving to Rs 1.2 crore, DC responding at Rs 1.3 crore, and eventually Gujarat Giants stretching all the way to Rs 2 crore. Delhi pulled out, confirming the winning bid.

Devine is a power-hitter and experienced leader. Her acquisition at Rs 2 crore stands as one of the biggest signings of the auction.



In another smart purchase, Gujarat Giants brought in India's strike pacer Renuka Singh Thakur for Rs 60 lakh. Despite being an injury-prone player, Renuka remains one of India's most reliable new-ball bowlers. She came at Rs 40 lakh, and Giants secured her services at a final price of Rs 60 lakh.

