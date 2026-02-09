RCB Receive Conditional Permission From Karnataka Government To Host IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Further talks Underway

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home ground confusion in the IPL is yet to be resolved. After the stampede at RCB's IPL 2025 trophy parade, a ban was imposed on Chinnaswamy Stadium from hosting IPL matches. RCB ended their prolonged trophy drought last year and lifted the coveted IPL title after 18 years.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Receives Conditional Clearance To Host RCB Matches

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad and RCB representatives had a meeting with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara to discuss staging RCB matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB had reportedly also considered the MCA Stadium in Pune and the Maharashtra Cricket Association later confirmed they are in discussion with the IPL 2025 champions to stage IPL matches in 2026.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said KSCA and RCB have been granted conditional permission for IPL matches, but a final decision will be made on Wednesday after discussions with BBMP, police, and legal officials, taking into account all pros and cons.

"The IPL matches are approaching. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, spokesperson Vinay and RCB representatives met me. They asked me for permission, and we have given conditional permission. But they are saying this has to be discussed, so I gave them time until Wednesday. We are calling the BBMP commissioner, the Police commissioner, and the Law representatives. So on Wednesday, we will take a call. Discuss all pros and cons," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

RCB Proposed Installing AI-enabled Cameras At Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB had earlier proposed to install AI-enabled cameras, aiming for crowd management. The implementation of advanced surveillance technology will help KSCA and law enforcement agencies to effectively regulate crowd movement, maintain queueing and monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entry and exit points, which would eventually ensure spectator safety at the venue.

