RCB Sensation Shreyanka Patil Becomes Youngest Bowler To Achieve Elusive Milestone In WPL

Women's Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Shreyanka Patil scripts history as she becomes the youngest bowler to grab a 5-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Patil achieved this feat in the ongoing WPL fixture against the Gujarat Giants (GG) at Navi Mumbai on Friday. Patil's five-fer was the standout performance, helping RCB secure their third successive win in the WPL 2026.

With this win, RCB is at the top with three wins in three games, while GG is at third, with two wins and two losses each. This was also Patil's third 4-plus wicket haul in the WPL; Amelia Kerr (2) is the only other with multiple such hauls.

The off-spinner, who played a pivotal role in the match, finished with impressive figures of 5 for 23, dismantling the Gujarat Giants' batting order. She sent Beth Mooney back inside the powerplay, and then added the wickets of Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar and Renuka Singh to return 5 for 23.

Speaking on her five-wicket haul after the match, Patil said, "I am very, very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20S."

Patil has standout WPL numbers, with 27 scalps in 18 matches at a brilliant average of 16.81, with two four-wicket hauls and a five-fer under her belt.