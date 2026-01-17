Updated 17 January 2026 at 12:35 IST
India Veteran Ajinkya Rahane Withdraws From Mumbai's Remaining Fixtures In Ranji Trophy Competition
Ajinkya Rahane has withdrawn from Mumbai’s remaining Ranji Trophy matches citing personal reasons, missing fixtures against Hyderabad and Delhi as MCA prepares for the next stage of the league.
Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has withdrawn from Mumbai's remaining set of matches in the Ranji Trophy competition. The reason behind the veteran opting out of the competition is said to be personal. Rahane would miss out on the remaining two matches.
Mumbai Cricket put up a strong showcase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy competition. Stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav were also in action for their domestic side as MCA reached the quarterfinal.
Mumbai's run ended in the quarters following their defeat to Karnataka. The Mayank Agarwal-led side pulled off a 55-run victory to advance in the semifinal.
Ajinkya Rahane Pulls Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches For Mumbai
With Mumbai Cricket returning to red-ball outings in the Ranji Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane has ruled himself out of the remaining matches. The veteran cricketer had informed the MCA of his withdrawal.
Rahane will miss out on the away fixture against Hyderabad on January 22 and the home fixture against Delhi on January 29, 2026.
“We will be picking the Mumbai team for their second stage of league game, Rahane won’t be taking part as he has informed MCA that he won’t be available for the remaining two red ball games,” an MCA source said to The Indian Express.
Rahane Continues The Grind Despite Repeated India Snubs
Ajinkya Rahane has remained out of the India equation for a significant time. Despite repeated omissions, the veteran has continued the grind in domestic cricket for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.
The Indian veteran has been eager for the opportunity to serve Team India once again and prove his worth.
Rahane has led Mumbai Cricket towards esteemed glory after leading them towards a title win at the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and the 2024-25 Irani Cup. The Indian veteran had stepped down from the role as captain, allowing Shardul Thakur to lead the charge.
Mumbai Cricket is in a firm position in the Ranji Trophy competition, securing 24 points after bagging three wins and two draws in the five matches they have played. MCA remains at the pole in Group D and will look to end their group-stage campaign on a strong note.
