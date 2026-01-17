India Veteran Ajinkya Rahane Withdraws From Mumbai's Remaining Fixtures In Ranji Trophy Competition

India's Ajinkya Rahane in action during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, at The Oval in London | Image: ANI

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has withdrawn from Mumbai's remaining set of matches in the Ranji Trophy competition. The reason behind the veteran opting out of the competition is said to be personal. Rahane would miss out on the remaining two matches.

Mumbai Cricket put up a strong showcase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy competition. Stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav were also in action for their domestic side as MCA reached the quarterfinal.

Mumbai's run ended in the quarters following their defeat to Karnataka. The Mayank Agarwal-led side pulled off a 55-run victory to advance in the semifinal.

With Mumbai Cricket returning to red-ball outings in the Ranji Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane has ruled himself out of the remaining matches. The veteran cricketer had informed the MCA of his withdrawal.

Rahane will miss out on the away fixture against Hyderabad on January 22 and the home fixture against Delhi on January 29, 2026.

“We will be picking the Mumbai team for their second stage of league game, Rahane won’t be taking part as he has informed MCA that he won’t be available for the remaining two red ball games,” an MCA source said to The Indian Express.

Rahane Continues The Grind Despite Repeated India Snubs

Ajinkya Rahane has remained out of the India equation for a significant time. Despite repeated omissions, the veteran has continued the grind in domestic cricket for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

The Indian veteran has been eager for the opportunity to serve Team India once again and prove his worth.

Rahane has led Mumbai Cricket towards esteemed glory after leading them towards a title win at the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and the 2024-25 Irani Cup. The Indian veteran had stepped down from the role as captain, allowing Shardul Thakur to lead the charge.