RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana Expresses Confidence In Her Form Ahead Of WPL 2026: 'I Want To Bring That Success...'

Women's Premier League: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Friday, January 9.

Both Mumbai and Bengaluru have played a total of seven matches in the WPL, out of which MI clinched four wins, while RCB secured three wins.

The Bengaluru-based franchise won the prestigious Women's Premier League title in the 2024 season after beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the summit clash. In the fourth season of the WPL, RCB will be aiming to clinch its second title.

ALSO READ: Ellyse Perry Voices Warm Encouragement For RCB Ahead Of Their WPL Season Opener Clash Against MI

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana Sets The Tone For RCB's WPL 2026 Campaign

While speaking to JioHotstar, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana showered praise on his squad, saying that this season they have a balanced squad.

"I think the whole RCB squad is very balanced this season. We had a good mega auction. I always tell the team we have to focus on our work ethic. What happens on the field is not in our hands. But the way we have been batting for the last two years, I am sure we will continue that for RCB," Smriti Mandhana told JioHotstar.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old also put faith in her personal performance in recent times, saying that she will try to bring the success from international cricket to the WPL.

"I have also been batting well in the last two years and I want to bring that success from international cricket to the WPL. There is no better feeling than winning matches for your team, whichever team you play for. I am really looking forward to doing that," she added.

Smriti Mandhana's Numbers In WPL

Smriti Mandhana played 26 WPL matches, scoring 646 runs at a strike rate of 128.68 and an average of 24.84.