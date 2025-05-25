'We Will Come Back': RCB Star Fires Verbal Volleys At Rishabh Pant's LSG, Makes Intentions Of Playing IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Clear

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been dominant in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. 2025 has been a year that has seen an end to many sporting jinxes. Harry Kane ended his trophy drought by winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich FC. Crystal Palace won the FA Cup, their first major trophy in 120 years, and now Spurs beat the Red Devils, aka Manchester United, in the finals of the UEFA Europa League. All of this adds up, and now the murmurs of RCB winning their first IPL trophy have become evident.

The Bengaluru team has been nothing but perfect in all three formats of the game. They were smart at the auction table during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, and they are now reaping the sweet dividends in the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will now face LSG, and they will be eyeing a top-two finish.

Phil Salt Sends Warning Signals To Lucknow Super Giants

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru believe that they can go on and win their maiden IPL trophy this time around. Rajat Patidar's captaincy has been exceptional, and it will be a shame if Bengaluru does not end in the first two spots.

Much ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs the Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash, English wicketkeeper-batter and RCB opener Phil Salt has given his take on the LSG vs RCB clash. 'We will come back in a few days' time, play against Lucknow, and try to put in a complete performance', said Phil Salt ahead of the game.

Dissecting RCB's Chances Finishing In Top Two Of IPL 2025 Points Table