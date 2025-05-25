IPL 2025 Updated Points Table: Delhi Capitals Block Punjab Kings' Dream To Hold Top Spot With Six-Wicket Win Over Shreyas Iyer And Co

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a six-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Saturday, May 24th.

Sameer Rizvi was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 58-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 232.00. Rizvi hammered three fours and five sixes during his time on the crease. His fiery knock helped Delhi clinch a win over Punjab.

Recapping Delhi Capitals' Win Over Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings on May 24th.

Shreyas Iyer played a 53-run knock from 34 balls at a strike rate of 155.88. Iyer's captain's knock consisted of five fours and two sixes. Later in the inning, Marcus Stoinis's unbeaten 44-run knock from 16 balls powered Punjab Kings to 206/8 in the first inning. Stoinis hammered three fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

Mustafizur Rahman led the Delhi Capitals bowling with his three-wicket haul in his four-over spell. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Karun Nair scored 44 runs from 27 balls which gave a kickstart to Delhi Capitals.

Later in the second inning, Sameer Rizvi's cameo of 44 runs from 27 balls helped Delhi Capitals clinch a six-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings.

Harpreet Brar led the Punjab bowling attack with his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell, but they failed to restrict the target.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Delhi Capitals hold the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 15 points and have a net run rate of +0.11. DC have clinched seven wins and conceded six defeats after playing 14 matches in the IPL 2025. In their past five fixtures, Delhi have won just one match.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings hold the second position on the IPL 2025 table with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.327. Punjab sealed eight wins and conceded four losses after playing 13 matches in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table. Image: Google (Screengrab)