RCB Star Virat Kohli Registers Elusive Milestone In IPL History With Fiery Knock Against GT During Qualifier 1

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli became the first Indian Premier League (IPL) in history to register four successive 600-run seasons on Tuesday.

Virat achieved this milestone in the Qualifier one against the Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring a quickfire 43 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six at a strike rate of 172.00.

In 15 innings this season, Virat has scored 600 runs at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 164.38 (his best in a season), with a century and four fifties and a best score of 105*.

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After suffering a slump during the 2022-season, where he made just 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73 with just two fifties, Virat's comeback in the IPL and reinvention as a T20 cricketer have been extraordinary, especially considering his growing age and the fact that he retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, improving his numbers season by season in different aspects.

In the 2023 season, it was a comeback, as he ended with 639 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82, with two centuries and six fifties. His best score was 101* and he was the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament.

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The next season saw him improve his game against spin and unleash some of his most brutal six-hitting in years. He topped the run-charts with 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, including a century and five fifties. He hit a total of 38 sixes in that edition, tying with his best tally of 38 sixes in the 2016 season.

Last season, he was instrumental in RCB's title win, leading their batting from the front, with his excellent adaptability and tempos in different conditions. He was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties.