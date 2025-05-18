IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League resumed as Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The RCB vs KKR clash was expected to be a high-octane affair, but it turned out to be a rain-hit game.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have now been knocked out of the Indian Premier League, whereas the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are not only in the race to qualify for the playoffs but are also being touted as one of the favorites to win the trophy. The Kolkata Knight Riders have only two matches left, and their chances of reaching the playoffs are done and dusted.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru last played the IPL Finals in 2016, and this time around they'll look to put an end to their qualification drought. RCB stalwart AB de Villiers has said that if Bengaluru end up qualifying for the finals, then he will come to India to watch the finals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under Rajat Patidar, have looked like a strong unit this time around. The coveted IPL Trophy has eluded RCB for seventeen seasons now, but this time around it looks like their destiny could change.

The Bengaluru team had a special guest during the RCB vs KKR game, and it was none other than the 'Universe Boss' himself, Christopher Henry Gayle. The former RCB opener graced the Chinnaswamy Stadium, dressed in an RCB jersey. The Universe Boss shared some heartfelt moments with the players of the franchise.

RCB posted a video on their social media account that showcases their physio, James Pipe, board the Kolkata Knight Riders team bus mistakenly. The Bengaluru players later pulled his leg and asked him to apologize in a hilarious turn of events.

