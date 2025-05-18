Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB vs KKR Abandoned Due To Rain

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 playoff hopes collapsed in Bengaluru as the match with RCB was called off due to persistent rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A point has been shared between both teams, and RCB need a solitary point to secure a playoff qualification.

KKR Eliminated From IPL 2025 After RCB Match Washed Out

This was the second IPL 2025 game involving KKR after the Punjab Kings tie at the Eden Gardens, which was washed away this season. The defending champions hasn't been consistent, and they have to be blamed for their underwhelming performance in IPL 2025. As the rain hadn't stopped, the match started losing overs from 8:45 PM, and the cut-off time for a five-over match was 10:56 PM IST. 10:40 PM was the ideal time for the toss if a shortened game had to happen, but the rain played the spoilsport, and KKR have been knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race.

They became the 4th team after Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to crash out of IPL 2025 and will play for pride in the remaining two matches. Let's have a look at the updated IPL 2025 points table after the RCB vs KKR game.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB vs KKR

RCB have moved to the top of the IPL points table with 17 points and will need one more point to officially qualify for the IPL playoffs. Gujarat Titans are in the 2nd place with 17 points and can confirm their playoff berth with a win against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Punjab Kings are in the third place with 15 points and will move an inch closer to the IPL playoffs with a victory against Rajasthan Royals on May 18. Mumbai Indians are in the 4th place with 14 points, followed by Delhi Capitals in 5th place with 13 points.