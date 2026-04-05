RCB vs CSK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2026 Match In India?

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title defence will face a strong challenge when they host five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Riding on Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's explosive half-centuries, RCB chased down Sunrisers Hyderabad's target with 26 balls to spare. On the other hand, CSK lost both their matches and are still finding that perfect mix in their squad.

Virat started IPL 2026 on the same note he finished last season. He took some time to settle down, and then he pounced on the bowlers to finish the job. For CSK, their main concern has been Sanju Samson's form. Everyone had hoped the CSK star would carry his T20 World Cup form into IPL 2026. But that hasn't been the case so far.

M Chinnaswamy's fluid stroke-making surface is likely to provide the base to the former Rajasthan Royals captain, and it remains to be seen whether he can put his miserable start behind.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will take place on Sunday, April 5.

Where Will The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

At What Time Will The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Start?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?