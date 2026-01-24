RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch RCB vs DC In India?

Table toppers RCB will face off against Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League fixture in Vadodara on Saturday. The Capitals have lost three out of the five WPL matches so far and will fancy their chances against Smriti Mandhana's side.

The race for the WPL playoffs is heating up, and the Capitals cannot put a foot wrong. Jemimah Rodrigues took over the leadership mantle this season and apart from a half-century in the last match, she hasn't really fired with the bat. DC could move upto third position with a win, but they need to better their run rate in order to be eligible for the playoffs.

On the other side, RCB have almost been errorless so far, and they will once again rely on their pace bowling duo, Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare. Nadine De Klarke has already picked up 10 wickets in five games and could once again prove to be handy with her slower balls.

Advertisement

RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will take place on Saturday, January 24.

Advertisement

Where Will The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will take place at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

At what time Will The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match?