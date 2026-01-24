Bangladesh Out! ICC Calls Up Cricket Scotland For Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Cricket Scotland has reportedly replaced Bangladesh cricket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and will be travelling to India for the marquee tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made the replacement following the impasse between them and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over travelling to India due to their so-called security concerns.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had chickened out of travelling to India after the T20 World Cup schedule was officially unveiled, citing security concerns.

Geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh have been tense, and cricketing ties also took a deep hit when the BCCI ordered KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman.

Following the Bangladesh government's boycott of the T20 World Cup, the ICC has finally cracked the whip and replaced them with another side.

