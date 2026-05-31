RCB vs GT: Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of The IPL 2026 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

The summit clash of IPL 2026 will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Here's How Much Money The IPL 2026 Winners Will Receive

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allotted a total prize pool of Rs. 46.5 crore for IPL 2026. The winner of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league will receive Rs. 20 crore, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs. 13 crore.

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Teams qualifying for the playoffs will also be rewarded. The losing side in Qualifier 2 will earn Rs. 7 crore, while the team eliminated in the Eliminator will receive Rs. 6.5 crore. No prize money will be given to franchises finishing outside the top four in the league standings.

Additionally, the winners of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap will each receive a cash prize of approximately Rs. 1 crore.

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Here's How RCB, GT Reach IPL 2026 Final

RCB sealed their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a commanding 92-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 26 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Gujarat, however, bounced back in Qualifier 2, defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur to secure their place in the summit clash.

During the league stage, RCB topped the table with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.783, winning nine of their 14 matches. GT followed closely in second place, also with 18 points but a slightly lower net run rate of +0.695, after registering nine wins and five losses.