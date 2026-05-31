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  • RCB vs GT: Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of The IPL 2026 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions

RCB vs GT: Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of The IPL 2026 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions

RCB will play against GT in the final match of the IPL 2026 on Sunday, May 31. Here's how much money the winners of the IPL 2026 will receive from the BCCI.

Aniket Datta
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IPL trophy during 2021 season
IPL trophy during 2021 season | Image: ANI

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

The summit clash of IPL 2026 will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

ALSO READ: LIVE | IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT

Here's How Much Money The IPL 2026 Winners Will Receive 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allotted a total prize pool of Rs. 46.5 crore for IPL 2026. The winner of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league will receive Rs. 20 crore, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs. 13 crore.

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Teams qualifying for the playoffs will also be rewarded. The losing side in Qualifier 2 will earn Rs. 7 crore, while the team eliminated in the Eliminator will receive Rs. 6.5 crore. No prize money will be given to franchises finishing outside the top four in the league standings.

Additionally, the winners of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap will each receive a cash prize of approximately Rs. 1 crore.

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Here's How RCB, GT Reach IPL 2026 Final

RCB sealed their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a commanding 92-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 26 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Gujarat, however, bounced back in Qualifier 2, defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur to secure their place in the summit clash.

During the league stage, RCB topped the table with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.783, winning nine of their 14 matches. GT followed closely in second place, also with 18 points but a slightly lower net run rate of +0.695, after registering nine wins and five losses.

As the two sides prepare for the grand finale, their head-to-head record adds to the anticipation. Out of nine encounters, Bengaluru has won five, while Gujarat has claimed four victories. With such a balanced rivalry, fans can expect a thrilling contest to decide the IPL 2026 champion.

Published By:
 Aniket Datta
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