RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 Match?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against a determined Gujarat Titans in the IPL Qualifier 1 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. RCB finished at the top of the table after the group phase, while GT came second.

Both sets of teams have some very important figures and the battle will be between two prominent IPL captains, Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli will once again take the field in a bid to propel his team into the playoffs. But he will see a familiar Mohammed Siraj waiting on the wings to thwart his way.

RCB chased down a whopping 205 runs with sheer ease in the first game when these two sides renewed their rivalry. But Shubman Gill and Co. emerged as the better side when the Gujrat Titans thrashed RCB by 4 wickets in the reverse fixture.

RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Live Streaming

When Will The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match Take Place?

Advertisement

The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match will take place on Tuesday, May 26.

Where Will The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match Take Place?

Advertisement

The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match will take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

At What Time Will The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match Start?

The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1 Match Live Telecast?