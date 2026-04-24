RCB vs GT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

RCB will seek a return to winning ways when they host SHubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Friday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Delhi Capitals inflicted a loss on RCB, while Gujarat lost to the Mumbai Indians in the last game.

Both teams are in dire need of a win, but in completely different contexts. For Virat Kohli's RCB, a win would take them closer to a playoff berth. The defending champions have won four games so far and could leapfrog the Rajasthan Royals to the 2nd spot.

Gujarat Titans' batting remains a concern as their middle order looked unprepared and undercooked. Except for their top three, the GT batting lineup will face a stern test against the defending champion.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match will take place on Friday, April 24.

Where Will The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

At What Time Will The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Start?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?