WATCH| Arjun Tendulkar's Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Father Sachin Has A Playful Diet Jab
Arjun Tendulkar's wish for his father, Sachin Tendulkar, on his birthday has a cheeky diet jab. Watch the video here.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Wishes have poured in from all corners of the world as batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has turned 53 on Friday. The Master Blaster happens to be one of the most decorated batters India has ever produced, and his records speak for his legacy. Amid all the wishes, son Arjun Tendulkar's birthday wish for his father has gone viral on the internet.
In a video posted by his IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun was seen pointing towards a cake, “Happy Birthday. But I'm not going to eat this because I don't have sugar very often. I'll see you soon.”
The video has already garnered massive traction on social media.
(More To Follow)