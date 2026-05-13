RCB vs KKR: Here's How Kolkata Knight Riders Can Secure IPL 2026 Playoff Berth

IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 has entered its most crucial phase as most teams are eyeing a playoff berth. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur in a match which could shape out the playoff scenario more precisely. KKR have been the team to beat following their four wins in the bounce and RCB will have a tough task to cut it out.

How Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Among other playoff contenders, only KKR have played 10 matches, so the IPL 2024 champions do have an added advantage in their hand. KKR currently have 9 points in their kitty and by winning all of their remaining games, they could reach 17 points. Generally, 17 points are considered to be a safe net for qualification.

But if they lose against RCB, then they will have to depend on how the other teams will fare. Delhi Capitals have two matches remaining and if they lose one of them they are likely to be out of contention for a playoff race with four teams already recording more than 13 points.

KKR's fate would also rely on how CSK, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals would perform. Punjab seem to have lost its momentum and have lost four matches. KKR would hope the likes of Punjab, CSK and Rajasthan Royals would go on to lose at least a couple of matches with big margins, which would further clear their way.

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Back in 2024, RCB did advance to the playoffs despite having a better NRR and with just 14 points in their tally.

KKR finished 8th last season and missed out on a playoff berth.