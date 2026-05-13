RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Wednesday. KKR recorded four wins on the bounce, and their momentum will have a tricky challenge against defending champions RCB. The match is scheduled to take place in Raipur, RCB's makeshift home.

Despite not winning any of their first five matches, Ajinkya Rahane and Co. have managed to enter the playoff race by winning their last four matches. The form of Finn Allen and Cameron Green has hit the right tone just when it mattered the most, while Kartik Tyagi is leading the bowling department with his measured and sharpened skills.

For RCB, Virat Kohli's back-to-back ducks have forced the middle order to come into action pretty quickly. But the win against the Mumbai Indians will serve as a major boost to the defending champions.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Friday, May 13.

Where Will The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Delhi.

At What Time Will The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?