RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a mouthwatering clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants. RCB would be slight favourites considering form and the fact that they are playing at home. Lucknow, on the other hand, cannot be taken lightly. They are a formidable side and can edge RCB at home, like they have in the past. Lucknow have won both the games they have played at the M. Chinnaswamy.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match will take place on Wednesday, April 15.

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Where Will The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

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At What Time Will The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Start?

The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

RCB vs LSG Predicted XII

RCB Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma