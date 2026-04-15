Virat Kohli as Impact Sub; Jacob Duffy to be Dropped: RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 Match vs LSG

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: There is so much talk around Virat Kohli's availability and our guess is that he would be there, but as an Impact Player. Kohli, the premier RCB batter, was spotted with a heavily strapped leg during the training session on the eve of the game. Despite the heavy strapping, he batted for about 45 minutes in the nets and seemed alright.

Kohli picked up an injury during RCB's clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. Apart from Kohli, RCB could also drop Jacob Duffy for the clash against Lucknow. In all probability, Josh Hazlewood would be playing tonight's game at the iconic Chinnaswamy stadium.

RCB are a team in form and they would be favourites to edge Lucknow in front of their supporters.

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In fact, the contest between Mohammed Shami and Kohli would be one to watch out for. On a strip that will assist Shami, it would be interesting to see if he can trouble Kohli. Shami has had the wood over Kohli getting the better of the latter five times in 12 innings.

The match is going to be played at the Chinnaswamy and hence a high-scoring affair is on the cards. It is a chasing ground and hence the team winning the toss may opt to field first. Strangely, RCB have lost both their previous encounters against LSG at the Chinnaswamy and that is something the Rajat Patidar-led side would like to correct. But again, RCB leads the head-to-head 4-2. For the fans, the good news is that there is no forecast of rain.

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RCB Probable XII