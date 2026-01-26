RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch RCB vs MI In India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on the Mumbai Indians in a Women's Premier League match on Monday. RCB have maintained their position at the top of the WPL table with five wins in six matches, while Mumbai have pocketed two victories so far.

Delhi handed RCB their first loss this campaign, but Smriti Mandhana's team still cannnot take things for granted. With just two matches left, both DC and Gujarat Giants could still get past RCB if they go on to lose their remaining two matches.

On the other side, Mumbai are in dire need of a win in order to finish third, which will allow them to enter the playoffs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. need to hit the ground running against RCB and also need to hope for the other results go in their favour.

When Will The RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Take Place?

The RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will take place on Monday, January 26.

Where Will The RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Take Place?

The RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will take place at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

At what time Will The RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Take Place?

The RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match?

The RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of RCB vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match?