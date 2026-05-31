RCB Will Lose IPL 2026 Final vs GT if Romario Shepherd Bowls; Ex-India Cricketer's Sensational Take

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: The Royals Challengers Bengaluru look a settled unit and would be absolutely in with a chance of making it two in a row. Standing between them and the silverware is Gujarat Titans, who have also been equally consistent this season. While the clock ticks down to the first ball, former India star Kris Srikkanth has made a sensational comment. As per Srikkanth, RCB will lose if Romario Shepherd bowls three overs.

‘RCB can lose is if Romario Shepherd bowls’

"There is no news about Phil Salt yet so they shouldn't change now even if he's fit, as Venkatesh Iyer is doing well. The only way RCB can lose is if Romario Shepherd bowls three overs. If he bowls three overs, RCB are gone. Shepherd shouldn't bowl and should not be in the 11 at all," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth also gave the Titans a blueprint to win. As per the blueprint, GT need to break Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's partnership.

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"If at all GT has to win, they'll have to break the Virat Kohli-Devdutt Padikkal partnership. RCB always wins if Virat Kohli just makes 40. But it's his partnership with Padikkal that's key for them. RCB only struggle if one of these two gets out early and there is no substantial partnership between the two," added Srikkanth.

Can RCB Defend Title?

Having won it last year, RCB would be desperate to repeat it. Can they do it is the question as they get ready to take on the Titans in a few hours from now.

