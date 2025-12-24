Updated 24 December 2025 at 21:47 IST
Major Trouble For Yash Dayal! RCB Bowler's Bail Plea Rejected By Jaipur POCSO Court In Connection With Alleged Rape Case: Report
RCB pacer Yash Dayal’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Jaipur POCSO court amid allegations of raping a minor over 2.5 years, with evidence including chats, photos, and videos under investigation.
Trouble continues to surround Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal, as a Jaipur POCSO court has rejected his appeal for an anticipatory bail. Dayal has serious allegations levelled against him as he has been accused in an alleged rape case of a minor girl.
The case against Yash Dayal emanates from an FIR filed by a girl from Jaipur at the Sanganer Sadar Police Station. The minor complainant has alleged that the RCB pacer had sexually exploited her by promising to help her develop a cricket career.
POCSO Court in Jaipur Refuses Bail to RCB Player Yash Dayal in Alleged Sexual Offence Case
According to multiple reports, the order by Judge Alka Bansal of Jaipur POCSO Court No. 3 stated that the evidence at hand does not advocate that Yash Dayal was wrongly accused. The investigation so far also suggests his potential involvement, and henceforth, the accused cannot be granted anticipatory bail.
Dayal has serious allegations levelled against him, as he has allegedly blackmailed the minor emotionally and also raped her multiple times in a span of two-and-a-half years.
Evidence has been collected in the form of chat messages, photos and videos from the complainant's mobile as the investigation continues.
Yash Daya's Domestic Career In Jeopardy After Heinous Allegations Levelled Against Pacer
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been on thin ice after opting to retain Yash Dayal during the IPL 2026 retentions. The decision attracted significant criticism, with fans doubting RCB's stance on players who are involved in multiple criminal cases and have serious allegations levelled against them.
Notably, Yash Dayal has not been in competitive action either. The last time he was in action was for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final against the Punjab Kings. RCB went on to win their maiden IPL title after defeating PBKS in Ahmedabad.
Given the seriousness of the allegations, the UPCA had suspended Yash Dayal from the UP T20 league. He was also left out of Uttar Pradesh's Ranji Trophy squad. Dayal was also left out of the line-up in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, putting his future in domestic cricket in a murky situation.
