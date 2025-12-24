VHT 2025: Devdutt Padikkal Outguns Ishan Kishan's Record Ton As Karnataka Salvage Five-Wicket Win Against Jharkhand

Vijay Hazare Trophy: India batters Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal light up the stage with their respective knocks as the Jharkhand vs Karnataka match outpaced expectations.

A stunning batting knock from Devdutt Padikkal eclipsed Ishan Kishan's record-setting score as Karnataka began VHT 2025 with a smashing victory over Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 has received significant attention due to the participation of superstar Indian cricketers in the List-A competition. Several cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal, among others, were seen in action across various venues in India.

Jharkhand Put Up A Record-Setting Target To Karnataka In VHT 2025

At the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Karnataka put Jharkhand into bat first, with the top-order starting things off decently. Opener Shikhar Mohan put up 44, while Utkarsh Singh and Shubh Sharma scored eight and 15 runs, respectively.

The middle-order struck out proper knocks, with Virat Singh making a notable contribution with 88 runs. Kumar Kushagra scored 3, while captain Ishan Kishan smashed 125 off 39, batting lower in the order.

The remaining batters could not contribute significantly, but Jharkhand put up 412 runs on the scoreboard.

With the ball, Karnataka's Abhilash Shetty bagged a four-wicket haul, while Vidyadhar Patil and Shreyas Gopal picked up two wickets each. Dhruv Prabhakar also picked up a scalp, taking their total wicket count to nine.

Karnataka Make History After Chasing Down Target Successfully In VHT

In response, Karnataka started things brilliantly, with captain Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal securing a 114-run stand before the skipper was dismissed. Padikkal's 147 off 118 helped set the tone during the chase as he outshone Kishan's record-setting knock.

Karun Nair put up 29, while Smaran Ravichandran bagged 27 runs during the chase. Wicketkeeper-batter Krishnan Shrijith scored 38 before being dismissed.

Abhinav Manohar and Dhruv Prabhakar handled things towards the end with a firm partnership as they looked to chase down the target.