RCB’s Tim David Slapped With Fine For Obscene Gesture vs MI in IPL 2026 Match

IPL 2026: Tim David could not keep a lid over his emotions once RCB won the last-ball thriller against Mumbai in Raipur. Once RCB hit the winning run, Tim used his middle-finger to express his emotions from the dugout which did not go down well with the lawkeepers. The star Aussie batter has been handed two demerit points for making what the IPL described as an “obscene, offensive or insulting” gesture during the heated clash. The IPL later confirmed the punishment in an official statement released after the game.

“Obscene, offensive or insulting”

“Tim David, All-rounder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 30% of his applicable match fee and has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials,” the statement said.

“Tim was found to have breached article 2.6 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting.’ Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Amit Sharma.”

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In his first season with the RCB, he contributed well as the franchise clinched their maiden title. He amassed 187 runs in 12 matches at an excellent average of 62.33 and a rapid strike rate of 185.15.

RCB are having a season to remember winning seven out of 11 games. RCB look good to make the playoff, the question is - can they defend their title successfully? RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on May 13.

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