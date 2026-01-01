'Real Shame': BCCI Selector Ajit Agarkar Blasted For Neglecting Sarfaraz Khan

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan has been unstoppable in the domestic circuit, he has been piling on runs and making things tricky for the selectors. After his mind-numbing 157 off 75 balls versus Goa in Mumbai's last Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Jaipur, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has launched a scathing attack on chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Vengsarkar reckoned it is a real shame that Sarfaraz is not in the national squad.

In three outing in the ongoing VHT, he has already amassed 220 runs at a strike rate of over 100.

‘Really baffing for me’

"You know, the thing is, it's really baffing for me that why he's not pick in any format for India, when he has done well so consistently, even for India also when he got an opportunity. I watched him and (Devdutt) Padikkal batting together against England in Dharamshala. It was a crucial session. They batted beautifully and forged together an important partnership, which ultimately helped India win the Test match," Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

Citing his sporadic stint with the national side, Vengsarkar claimed that Sarfaraz has it in him to play in all formats.

"And after that (home series against England), he didn't get an opportunity (to play another Test). Of course, he was on the tour of Australia (the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), but he wasn't given a chance at all.and that really baffles me, because he's a good enough player to play in all formats of the game. Such a talent has been ignored and neglected. It's a real shame!," Vengsarkar said.

Will Sarfaraz Get Picked For ODIs vs NZ?