Sarfaraz Khan Breaks Silence on His Only Regret After VHT Heroics For Mumbai: 'Dreams Don't Come True'

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan has been ticking all the right boxes, yet he is unable to break into the national side. The pint-sized dynamo hit a maverick 157 off 75 balls against Goa in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game recently. His knock helped Mumbai register their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

After his incredible knock, Sarfaraz revealed his biggest regret. He claimed that he had dreamt that he along with his younger brother Naushad Khan would hit a century in the same match, but that did not happen.

‘Dreams don’t come true that quickly’

"We have a common dream of scoring hundreds in the same game,” he said in an interaction with TOI.

Advertisement

“We were close in the Ranji Trophy this season and again last week, but we both got out in the fifties. Today, Musheer was batting so well and I thought we could do do it. But dreams don’t come true that quickly.”

Advertisement

Can Sarfaraz Make The ODI Cut?