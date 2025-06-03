‘Red Sea’: RCB Fans Flood Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

Ahead of the IPL Season 18 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the city has been flooded by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, creating a "Red Sea.” | Image: X

RCB vs PBKS 2025: As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated grand finale of IPL Season 18, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has become the epicenter of an overwhelming wave of excitement and emotion. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), long in search of their first-ever IPL title, are set to face off against Punjab Kings.

‘Red Sea’ Engulfs Ahmedabad

In an extraordinary show of support, RCB fans have poured into Ahmedabad in unprecedented numbers, turning the city into a sea of red.

From the airport to the stadium’s gates, chants in support of Virat Kohli and his team echo through the streets.

Social media is abuzz with visuals of thousands clad in red jerseys, many seen marching towards the stadium in unison.

One viral post read, “The Red Sea is here just for Kohli,” capturing the sentiment of the fanbase.

Another video showing a passionate parade of supporters was captioned, “RCB fans have taken over Ahmedabad.”

Karnataka Flags Fly High

Amid the sea of RCB colours, the Karnataka state flag made a prominent appearance. The gesture hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“These fans from Karnataka deserve a salute,” one user commented. “They’ve come all the way, waving the KA flag, just to back RCB in the final.”

An 18-Year Dream on the Line