'Has Done Really Well For Us': Stephen Fleming Continues To Back Khaleel Ahmed Following 33-Run Over In IPL Clash Against RCB

Chennai Super Kings' nightmare run in the Indian Premier League continued as they lost once again this time in the Southern Derby against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB defeated CSK by two runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to stick another nail in the yellow team's coffin. CSK are so far the only team to have been eliminated from the 2025 edition of the IPL. CSK seemed to be in control in the later stages of RCB's innings but it all turned around when Khaleel Ahmed was given the ball in the 18th over.

RCB's Romario Shepherd smashed Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs in the 18th over as RCB were able to get to a total of 213 at the end of the 20 overs in the first innings.

Stephen Fleming Continues To Back Khaleel Ahmed

During the match between RCB and CSK, Chennai captain MS Dhoni gave the ball of Khaleel Ahmed in the 18th over. Khaleel Ahmed was belted for 33 runs in that over. Despite this, CSK coach Stephen Fleming has backed Khaleel Ahmed over his performances for the franchise throughout the season. Fleming also stated that he saw nothing wrong with giving the ball in the 18th over.

There were also questions why the ball was not given to Anshul Kamboj who was looking in good touch during the match.

"Khaleel has done really well for us this season, so, there's no reason for MS to have changed that. Kamboj is growing into his role nicely. He has the ability to do death . He will be an option going forward, but there was no reason why Khaleel would be replaced to do that," said Stephen Fleming during the post match press conference after CSK's loss against RCB.

CSK Looking To Come Back Stronger In 2026

Chennai Super Kings had a dismal season in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. CSK are the only team to have been eliminated from the Indian Premier League season so far and despite having some standout performances, the team has only managed to win two matches in the whole season.