Retired ODI Cricketer Likely To Return As Australia Skipper For Ashes 2025-2026, Confirms George Bailey

Pat Cummins, holding the winning mace, Steve Smith with the winning trophy, along with Starc, Hazlewood, and Warner, celebrate after winning the ICC WTC Final 2023 | Image: ANI

Ashes 2025-2026: Australia will lock horns against England in the 2025-2026 edition of the Ashes series. The most-awaited series will kick off from November 21.

With almost a month left for the biggest Test series, Australia captain Pat Cummins' fitness has become the biggest concern inside the Aussie dressing room. Earlier, while touring the West Indies for a three-match Test series, star all-rounder Pat Cummins sustained a back injury, which forced him out of the pitch for four months.

Cummins also missed Australia's three-match ODI series against India, which will start from Sunday, October 19.

However, as per several media reports, Pat Cummins is likely to make his comeback in the five-match Test series against England at the World Test Championship 2025-2027.

George Bailey Opens Up On Pat Cummins' Recovery

While speaking to the media on Saturday, October 18, the chairman of the Australian men's national selection panel, George Bailey, showed optimism, saying Pat Cummins is progressing now.

"I actually have no further update on that from when I think the last time Pat spoke. It's progressing. He's building up. He's optimistic about it. I think actually the more he's done over the last few days, the more optimistic he's become, but I categorically don't know if he's bowled a ball," George Bailey said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Bailey added that they are positive regarding Cummins' comeback. However, the Chair of Selectors hoped that the Aussie all-rounder would miss only the first Test match and play the majority of the series.

According to ESPNcricinfo, George Bailey also confirmed that Steve Smith would lead the Australian Cricket Team, but only if Pat Cummins failed to recover from his injury.

"We know time is getting short and there's permutations around that, not just around the back, but other factors as well. It's positive. [We're] really confident that he's going to play a major part. Hopefully it's the first Test. If not, then we'll pick it up," he added.

Pat Cummins' Illustrious Numbers In Tests

Pat Cummins has become a crucial member of the Australian side. The 32-year-old has played 71 Tests and 132 innings, taking 309 wickets at an economy rate of 2.88. The all-rounder also scored 1548 runs from 105 Test innings at a strike rate of 47.26.

On the other hand, Steve Smith played 119 Test matches and 212 innings, amassing 10477 runs at an average of 56.02 and a strike rate of 53.68. He scored 36 centuries and 43 fifties in the long-format for Australia.

The Ashes 2025-2026 between Australia and England will kick off from November 21. The first Test match of the series will be played at Optus Stadium in Burswood. The second and third matches will be played from December 4 and December 17 at the Gabba and Adelaide Oval, respectively. The fourth match of the series will be played from December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.