‘Whenever We Play Them...’: Pat Cummins Delivers Special Message For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Their Respective Comebacks

Star Australian cricketer Pat Cummins spoke about the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to retirement cricket and expressed on the Aussie fans' reaction when they lock horns against the Indian side in the land Down Under.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would make their comeback to Team India after quite a while. It is a huge deal for the fans since the Indian duo have been away from international cricket following their respective retirements from Test cricket.

Pat Cummins Opens Up On The Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Impact In Australia

Pat Cummins believes that this could very well be the last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action in Australia, as they have been a part of the Men in Blue for 15 years.

The Australian Test skipper emphasised that the ODI series with India would be special, and the crowd gets louder every time they lock horns against the Men in Blue.

"Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here. They've obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud," Pat Cummins said to JioHotstar.

Cummins also spoke about his unavailability for the white-ball series and said that missing out on such a huge series is hard to take.

Why Will Pat Cummins Not Feature In The India-Australia White-Ball Series?

The India-Australia white-ball series would write a new chapter in their rivalry over the years. After BGT, the thrill returns in a different format.

However, Cricket Australia would not have one of its best men in action, as Pat Cummins has been rested from the entire white-ball series.