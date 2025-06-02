REVEALED! Why Has 2025 Women's Emerging Asia Cup Been Postponed?

Asia Cup 2025: In what will come as a surprise to cricket fans in Asia, the upcoming 2025 Women's Emerging Asia Cup has been postponed. The event was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka this year. So, what is the reason behind the postponement? The Asia Cricket Council on Tuesday (June 2) announced that the event has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions and health conditions.

The ACC took the massive call following a letter from President of Sri Lanka Cricket, Shammi Silva. The SLC President cited adverse weather conditions and concerns over the rapid spread of Chikungunya in the region as the reason for requesting the postponement of the tournament.

"The ACC is committed to providing opportunities for young women cricketers to develop their skills and compete at the highest level," Mohsin Naqvi, President of the ACC, said.

‘Reschedule the event at the earliest possible date’

"We understand the strategic significance of this tournament in shaping the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we will work diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date," he added.

As per Naqvi, the revised dates would be announced soon.

HISTORY OF WOMEN'S EMERGING ASIA CUP

It was a couple of years ago, in 2023, when the women's emerging Asia Cup was held for the first time. The eight-nation tournament was hosted by Hong Kong. And India were the winners of the first edition under the leadership of Shweta Sehrawat. The eves in blue beat their Bangladeshi counterparts by 31 runs to clinch the inaugural edition. Shreyanka Patil starred with a four-wicket haul and was the Player of the Match.