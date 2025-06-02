Republic World
  • REVEALED! Why Has 2025 Women's Emerging Asia Cup Been Postponed?

Updated 2 June 2025 at 15:20 IST

Asia Cup 2025: The upcoming edition of the much-awaited 2025 Women's Emerging Asia Cup has been postponed.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Indian women cricketers
Indian women cricketers | Image: BCCI

Asia Cup 2025: In what will come as a surprise to cricket fans in Asia, the upcoming 2025 Women's Emerging Asia Cup has been postponed. The event was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka this year. So, what is the reason behind the postponement? The Asia Cricket Council on Tuesday (June 2) announced that the event has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions and health conditions. 

The ACC took the massive call following a letter from President of Sri Lanka Cricket, Shammi Silva. The SLC President cited adverse weather conditions and concerns over the rapid spread of Chikungunya in the region as the reason for requesting the postponement of the tournament.

"The ACC is committed to providing opportunities for young women cricketers to develop their skills and compete at the highest level," Mohsin Naqvi, President of the ACC, said.

‘Reschedule the event at the earliest possible date’ 

"We understand the strategic significance of this tournament in shaping the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we will work diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date," he added. 

As per Naqvi, the revised dates would be announced soon. 

HISTORY OF WOMEN'S EMERGING ASIA CUP

It was a couple of years ago, in 2023, when the women's emerging Asia Cup was held for the first time. The eight-nation tournament was hosted by Hong Kong. And India were the winners of the first edition under the leadership of Shweta Sehrawat. The eves in blue beat their Bangladeshi counterparts by 31 runs to clinch the inaugural edition. Shreyanka Patil starred with a four-wicket haul and was the Player of the Match. 

It was a dream campaign for India-A as they went unbeaten throughout the tournament. In their tournament opener, they beat the hosts by nine wickets with 88 balls remaining, chasing down a paltry 35. India-A's group stage matches against Nepal A and Pakistan A were abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. The semifinal against Sri Lanka A was washed out due to rain as well and India A progressed to the final with one win and three abandoned games.

Published 2 June 2025 at 15:09 IST