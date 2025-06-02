As Virat Kohli's RCB And Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings Eye Their Maiden Title, Here's What Happens If Reserve Day For IPL 2025 Final Is Washed Out

IPL 2025: The eight-year-long Indian Premier League jinx is finally coming to an end with a new champion all set to be crowned on June 3, 2025. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been playing the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008, but still have nothing to show as far as their trophy cabinet is concerned. But the jinx has now ended, and one of the two finalists will break their trophy jinx on June 3, 2025.

Here's What Happens If The Reserve Day Of IPL 2025 Final Is Washed Out

Rains, big IPL games, and Ahmedabad, this combination just does not fit properly. The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians saw a rain delay, but thankfully fans and both the teams had a full game. The last time an IPL final was played in Ahmedabad, rain had washed out the summit clash, and the game was played on the reserve day.

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans final that was played in 2023 had to be completed on the spare day due to rain pelting down on the big night. All eyes will be on the Rain Gods when Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the summit clash of IPL 2025.

If rain interrupts the PBKS vs RCB clash and washes it away despite two extra hours on the given day, the game will move to the reserve day. But the big question is what happens if the reserve day is also washed out. If both the designated days of the IPL 2025 final are washed out, then the team which finished higher on the Points Table will be crowned champions.

The IPL 2025 final was initially scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens. But after the BCCI announced to halt the IPL for nine days due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the governing council had to rejig the schedule, and the final was moved to Ahmedabad.

RCB vs PBKS: Clash Of The New Juggernauts In IPL 2025 Final