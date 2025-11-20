'Don't Think There'll Be Any Draws': Ricky Ponting Issues Bold Ashes Forecast Ahead of Perth Opener

The first Ashes Test is just hovering on the horizon. Australia will host England at the Optus Stadium, Perth, on November 21 which is expected to be an exciting affair.

Ricky Ponting Provides His Ashes Prediction

Australia's recent record against England has been quite good. The Aussies have held the Ashes since 2018, and they will start as the favourites. Since the turn of the century, the Aussies have been defeated by England just four times on home soil.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting predicted there will be no draw matches in the five-match Test series.

On ICC Review, he said, "I don't think there'll be any draws, just the way that England play.

"If there's reasonable weather through the Australian summer, we know that the biggest concern for the last 15 years has been Sydney with the amount of days we've lost there," he said.

"Perth and Brisbane this time of year are normally great. So I don't foresee any drawn games and I just think it's going to be really, really close," he added.

“So I'm going 3-2 Australia.”

“The fact that there's no draws. I just think that's how potentially close it could be. And obviously I'm taking everything into account there as well.”

Australia Confirm Two Debutants In Ashes Starting XI

Steve Smith has confirmed Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett will make their debut in Perth. Weatherald will be Usman Khawaja's 6th opening partner since the retirement of David Warner. Cameron Green's fitness was the only concern for the selectors, but the Australian all-rounder sealed a place after he bowled at full pace in the Sheffield Shield game.

Doggett will form a four-pronged pace attack with Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Green. Nathan Lyon, who happens to be the highest wicket-taker at this venue, will also feature as the sole spinner.

Australia Strating XI For First Test