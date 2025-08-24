'Right Time For Me To Move On': Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara Breaks Silence On His Decision To Retire From All Formats Of Cricket

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara broke the silence on his sudden decision to retire from all formats of cricket, stating that it was the right time for him to move on.

Earlier on Sunday, August 24, Pujara took to his official social media handles and broke the news of his retirement, saying that all good things must come to an end.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support," Pujara wrote while announcing his retirement.

Cheteshwar Pujara Reflects On The Decision To Conclude His Cricketing Career

While speaking to the press in Rajkot, Cheteshwar Pujara said that it was the right time for him to hang his boots. The 37-year-old added that it's the right time for him to give younger players more opportunities to play in the first-class cricket.

"Yeah, I think it was the right time to say goodbye to the game because I've had this opportunity to play this game for such a long time. Now I thought it was the right time for me to move on and give an opportunity to some of the younger players to get the opportunity to play in first-class cricket," Cheteshwar Pujara said.

Pujara revealed that it wasn't a sudden decision, rather he spoke to his close ones before taking the call.

"I think I've enjoyed my journey. So there is always a time when you need to say goodbye to the game. I thought I spoke to my family, my friends, and some of the players as well. And I thought this was the right time to say goodbye to the game," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Numbers In Test Format

Just a few days before, there had been media reports that Pujara confirmed his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. But the veteran retired from all formats of cricket before the start of the 2025-2026 domestic season.

Cheteshwar Pujara made his India debut in the Test format in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru. In Tests, Pujara played 103 matches and 176 innings, 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, and a strike rate of 44.36.