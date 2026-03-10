Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After India’s T20 World Cup Glory: 'Har Chhoti Badi Khushi Mein Aapki Kami Khalegi'

Star India middle-order batter Rinku Singh penned an emotional note for his father, Khanchand Singh, who passed away on the morning of Friday, February 27.

On March 8, Rinku celebrated India’s prestigious T20 World Cup 2026 triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue sealed a 96-run win over New Zealand in the showdown of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Rinku Singh Pays Tribute To His Late Father

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rinku paid tribute to his late father, expressing that he does not know how life will move forward without him. He added that his father’s absence would be felt in every moment of joy, big or small.

"Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi… par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi. Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote. Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada," Rinku Singh wrote on Instagram.

Rinku Singh's Father Passed Away On February 27

Rinku’s father passed away at a multispecialty hospital in Greater Noida after battling stage four liver cancer. At the time, Rinku was in Chennai with Team India but rushed to Aligarh, where he carried his father’s mortal remains on his shoulder during the funeral procession to the crematorium.

Just a day before India’s crucial clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, a virtual quarter-final. Rinku rejoined the squad in Kolkata. Though not part of the Playing XI, he was present in the dugout, standing alongside his teammates.