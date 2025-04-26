Rinku Singh Recalls Taking Advice From MS Dhoni On How To Replicate His Finishing Skills: 'Stay Calm And Play Accordingly'

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26th.

The Knight Riders have displayed a poor performance in the ongoing season. The defending champions clinched just three wins and conceded five defeats. KKR hold the seventh place on the IPL 2025 standings with a net run rate of +0.212. In order to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, KKR need to win their remaining six matches. Only then they can qualify for the knockout stage without relying on any other team.

Rinku Singh's Numbers In IPL

In the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, middle-order batter Rinku Singh has come under the scanner of the critics for displaying a poor performance in the IPL 2025. Rinku scored just 133 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 146.15 and has an average of 33.25.

Overall, the 27-year-old has played 54 IPL matches, scoring 1026 runs at a strike rate of 143.70, and has an average of 31.09.

'MS Dhoni Tells Me To Stay Calm': Rinku Singh

While speaking on JioHotstar, Rinku Singh opened up on his role as a finisher and said that he is used to doing that. He also recalled MS Dhoni's suggestion to him. Rinklu revealed that Dhoni asked him to stay calm and play according to the situation.

"I usually bat at No. 5 or 6 — I’ve done that for UP and in the IPL, so I’m used to it. I focus a lot on fitness because with 14 matches in the IPL, it’s my responsibility to maintain my body and recover well. I also speak to Mahi Bhai often — he tells me to stay calm and play according to the match situation. Things fall into place when you stay composed," Rinku said on JioHotstar.