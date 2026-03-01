Rinku Singh to Return? India's Predicted Playing XI For Must-Win Super 8 T20 World Cup Clash vs West Indies

T20 World Cup 2026: The first question is, why would you change a winning combination? The Indian team beat Zimbabwe convincingly and now have the momentum on their side and hence should Rinku Singh be considered? While we will have an answer to this question in a few hours from now, the issue is there is no doubt the management is going to sweat over this selection call.

Going by the comments being made and social media, it is unlikely Rinku would be drafted in for the must-win clash against West Indies despite knowing the venue well as he plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

With Kuldeep Yadav, it would be a tricky call as West Indies have not been good against wrist-spin in this format. There would certainly be a temptation of playing him, interesting to see what veventually happens.

IND to Stick to Same XI

To be honest, very unlikely that a change would be made for the West Indies game. Sanju Samson would be opening with Abhishek Sharma. Like against Zimbabwe, the side would love a flying start from them. Ishan Kishan would play at No. 3, while captain Suryakumar Yadav would come in at No. 4. With the top four done, Tilak Varma would occupy the No. 5 spot and then he would be followed by allrounders Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. After the three allrounders, it would be the bowlers in Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

With both sides featuring big-hitters in their ranks, a high-scoring affair is on the cards and it would be a big test for the combination of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav.

IND's Predicted XI