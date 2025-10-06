Rishabh Pant Eyes Resilient Return To Competitive Cricket Amid Injury Hiatus, Estimated Return Date Revealed: Report

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Rishabh Pant looks to make a poignant comeback to cricket after suffering a brutal injury, which halted his impactful run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Team India's Test vice-captain looks to make a comeback in domestic cricket and get in the groove before returning to the Indian fold, as per reports.

Currently, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is dealing with a fracture on his right foot and has missed out on international duty for quite a while.

Rishabh Pant To Undergo Medical Assessment At The BCCI COE: Report

Rishabh Pant suffered a nasty foot fracture off Chris Woakes' delivery during the fourth Test match in Manchester. He was struggling to walk back and had to be carted off in an ambulance.

Despite the grimacing pain, Rishabh Pant returned to bat the next day after sustaining the fracture, and his injury worsened after the metatarsal of his right foot broke.

Ideally, Pant's injury would have taken at least six weeks to heal. But the metatarsal issue extended his comeback in the game.

According to TOI, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is yet to undergo an assessment this week. But there is a possibility that Rishabh Pant will receive clearance by October 10.

The medical staff at the BCCI Centre of Excellence is not keen to take any chances and wants to be perfectly sure regarding Pant's health and fitness.

Rishabh Pant Eyes Ranji Trophy For His Competitive Return

Rishabh Pant was predicted to be a part of India's two-match series against the West Indies, but his injury prevented him from making a comeback. As a result, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has shifted his attention to domestic cricket and intends to be a part of the Ranji Trophy.

However, the cricketer's availability will be subject to fitness and whether the BCCI medical team will clear him for active duty.

"Pant has said he should be available for the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from Oct 25. He has conveyed that it will be subject to fitness and clearance obtained from the BCCI medical team," a top DDCA official said, as per the report.