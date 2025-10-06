New Zealand Head Coach Outlines Kane Williamson’s Availability For International Duty In Home Summer Schedule

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Group A match against India, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Rob Walter, head coach of New Zealand Cricket, has sketched Kane Williamson's availability for the Blackcaps' upcoming international schedule at home.

New Zealand has a couple of bilateral series lined up ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Blackcaps' summer of cricket will be crucial as it will be a dress rehearsal before the ultimate showdown in India.

Having their best-performing players would be key for the Blackcaps, and Kane Williamson could play a key role in their campaign at home.

Rob Walter Confirms Kane Williamson's Availability For New Zealand's Summer Of Cricket At Home

Kane Williamson has remained off the central contracts list for New Zealand Cricket to gain control over his playing schedule. The former NZ skipper has represented the country and performed national duty when required, but he has also opted out of some bilateral series.

The Blackcaps veteran missed out on the T20I series against Australia and the Zimbabwe tour to play in county cricket and The Hundred.

With New Zealand's summer of cricket at home approaching soon, the Blackcaps head coach addresses the situation with Kane Williamson and outlines his availability for the upcoming series.

"Kane, we're still in conversations as to what the summer is going to look like. He will play, no doubt about that. Just what and where is still in discussion. I think the reality is we're dealing with all the guys on casual contracts, actually, in different positions from a playing point of view.

"Kane is one of those, and he deserves the opportunity to sit and talk about what the rest of his year will look like," Rob Walter said, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The Blackcaps boss affirmed that Williamson intends to play for his country and also deserves to take an extra week or two before returning to action for NZ.

NZ To Begin Summer Schedule At Home With England Series

New Zealand commences its summer of cricket with a white-ball series against England. Both sides would lock horns in a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. The series commences on October 18.