'Not Think About Cricket': Rishabh Pant Gives Insight Into Preparations For Upcoming England Series Following RCB vs LSG IPL Clash

The Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants ended in a thriller as RCB were able to chase down a mammoth target of 228 to book their spot in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League playoffs. Ahead of the match between LSG and RCB, India's squad for the upcoming five match Test series in England was announced. During the announcement, Rishabh Pant was named as the vice captain for India. Following the match between RCB and LSG, Rishabh Pant opened up on being appointed as India's Test vice captain and the upcoming England series.

Rishabh Pant On Wanting To Switch Off For A Few Days

Following the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant in the post match press conference talked about the upcoming series in England. The five match Test series will also mark the start of India's campaign in the World Test Championship.

"Just want to switch off for a few days, not think about cricket and then the England series is coming up-just preparing for that in a good frame of mind," said Rishabh Pant during the presentation ceremony.

Rishabh Pant during the IPL match against RCB roared back into form as he scored 118 runs off 61 balls. The century went in vain as Rishabh Pant and LSG went onto lose the match thanks to the heroics of Virat Kohli and Jitesh Sharma.

RCB Complete Their Biggest Run Chase In IPL History

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were able to chase down the target of 228 with eight balls to spare. As RCB got to 230 runs at the end of their chase, they completed what was their highest successful run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League.

With the massive win against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB finished the regular season in second place in the IPL points table and will now play the first qualifier against Punjab Kings.