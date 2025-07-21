Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming Gesture For Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Breaks Internet, See Pics

Manchester United footballers interacted with Team India cricketers ahead of the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ruben Amorim and Gautam Gambhir's men posed with each other as pictures went viral on social media very rapidly.

Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming Gesture For Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes

The official Instagram handle of the Indian Cricket team shared multiple pictures of the much-hyped photoshoot. Mohammed Siraj was seen bowling to Harry Maguire while Shubman Gill and Bruno Fernandes also shared the frame.

In a heartwarming gesture, Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant gifted a signed bat to Bruno Fernandes to wish him all the best for the upcoming season. Manchester United struggled to stamp their authority last season, and the Red Devils have a make-or-break season coming up.

Coach Gautam Gambhir is a known Manchester United fan and took to Instagram to post a story of his photo with United manager Ruben Amorim, captioning it “We are ‘United.'"

England have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series as India conceded a 22-run victory at Lord's.

India Are facing Major Fitness Issues Ahead Of Manchester Test

In a major blow, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be ruled out of the entire England series due to a knee injury. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder picked up an injury in the gym; later, a scan revealed he has ligament damage, which might take time to heal. Nitish only added to India's injury woes as both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are nursing injuries and are doubtful for the 4th test.