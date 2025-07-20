IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill-led Team India Meet Manchester United Players Ahead of Fourth India vs England Test

Sporting crossovers are not uncommon, and the Indian cricket team had the opportunity for perhaps one of the best crossovers when they met up with the players of football giants Manchester United ahead of the fourth India vs England Test that is set to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pictures of the two team members meeting each other and exchanging pleasentaries have already gone viral on social media, with the players also seen exchanging jerseys with one another.

Pictures of the respective head coaches of the team in Ruben Amorim and Gautam Gambhir posing with one another could also be seen.

Gambhir, it is worth noting, has said he is a Manchester United fan, meaning the moment would have meant more to the Indian head coach.

ALSO READ | England To Host Next Three WTC Finals Till 2031, Confirms ICC

India Build Up to Fourth Test

The reason this link-up between the two teams was possible is due to the fact that India play the fourth Test in Manchester, in Old Trafford - the same venue in which United play their home games.

But it is a crucial time for the team as they are currently 2-1 down in the three-match series and know that a loss in the fourth Test would see them lose the series regardless of the result in the last Test.

India need to win the next 2 Test matches to not only take home the series, but also ensure they get maximum available points for the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Pre-season Time for Manchester United

For United, this is also a crucial time - it is currently the time when they are doing their pre-season training as well as taking part in friendly games to build up to the season.

The Premier League 2024-25 season did not go well for Amorim's men, as they finished a lowly 15th in the league standings - their worst position on the table in over 50 years.