Rishabh Pant Highlights Frustration On Wearing Walking Boot, Reveals Current Injury Status: 'How Many More Days'

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter for Team India, has shared a new injury update on the toe fracture he sustained during the England Test series.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is yearning to return to action for Team India. But Rishabh Pant is still not fully cleared to return to full-fledged action.

The setback has been immense for the Indian Cricket Team, but it has made Rishabh Pant hungry to return to the game and do what he does best.

Rishabh Pant Reveals New Injury Updates, Shares Struggle with Walking Boot

Rishabh Pant was a genuine nightmare for the English batters during the Anderson-Trneulkar Trophy series. But the wicketkeeper-batter encountered a setback after he sustained an injury on his right toe.

The wicketkeeper-batter was struck on the foot from Chris Woakes' delivery on the first day of the fourth Test at Manchester and was taken off play. Despite the setback, Rishabh Pant returned to bat whenever the team needed him to perform.

As Rishabh Pant enjoys some downtime and recovers from the injury, he has shared a fresh update. The cast has come off the wicketkeeper-batter's foot, and he has seemingly begun gym sessions.

However, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter still requires a walking boot for his injury, and it has been frustrating for Rishabh Pant to remain out of action.

Screengrab/Instagram@rishabpant

"How many more days in this," Rishabh Pant wrote on Instagram Stories while sharing an image.

When Is Rishabh Pant Expected To Return In Action For Team India?

The injury setback has benched Rishabh Pant from competitive action for Team India. As the wicketkeeper-batter recovers from the injury, he missed out on a chance to be a part of the upcoming Asia Cup tournament.

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been named as the wicketkeeper-batters for the upcoming ACC tournament.

The fracture, which has seemingly affected the metatarsal bone, has put Pant on a six-week recovery plan.

Team India returns to red-ball action at home against the West Indies and then locks horns against Australia in an away white-ball series.