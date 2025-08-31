'We Don’t Think About Who’s Playing': After Missing Duleep Trophy 2025, Star IND Bowler Gives Honest Take On The Debate Around Workload Management

After the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, workload management became a topic of huge debate. The players on both sides participated in five-Test matches which were nothing but extremely tough on their bodies, especially for the fast bowlers. This time around, the England summer did not behave how it always has. The heatwave across Europe not only made lives difficult for the players, but it also tested their fitness levels.

Akash Deep Breaks Silence On Workload Management Debate

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah had to face a lot of flak for missing the fifth and the final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played at the Oval. England had come into the Test match with a 2-1 lead over India and they looked like the firm favourites to win the series. Before the start of the Test match, many believed that India should have roped in Jasprit Bumrah for such an important match.

Before the start of the series, the Indian team management had established the fact that Bumrah will play only three Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Bumrah has had longstanding issues with injury and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has always tried its very best to safeguard the bowler's body and minimise his workload.

Indian pacer Akash Deep was specifically asked about Bumrah's exclusion from the fifth and final Test to which the pacer had a very honest answer. "It’s a team game. We don’t think about who’s playing or not. Whoever gets the chance focuses on winning," said the India pacer.

Akash Deep also opened up on his batting capabilities and how he has been working on it constantly. Akash scored a much-needed half-century in the Oval Test which helped India grab the driver's seat and win the match which eventually resulted in the series ending in a draw.

Akash Deep Reacts To Missing The Duleep Trophy