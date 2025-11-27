Rishabh Pant Issues Apology After SA Seal Historic Whitewash Over India: 'We Couldn't Live Up To Expectations'

Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata | Image: AP

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has expressed a sincere apology following the Men in Blue's historic defeat to South Africa in the two-match Test series at home.

It was a shambolic loss for India, as they lost to World Test Champions South Africa after years. The hosts' performance was erratic, with several mistakes, an inability to break partnerships and mistimed shots weakening their case to secure a win.

Rishabh Pant Apologises Following South Africa’s Clean Sweep of India

Team India endured defeats in Kolkata and Guwahati, with red-ball cricket falling into a new low under Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's leadership. With Shubman currently injured, Pant was in charge and seemingly had no control over his men during the action.

The Men in Blue slumped to a new low with the series defeat to South Africa, prompting widespread criticism from the fans and pundits.

Rishabh Pant extended a heartfelt apology to all the fans for being unable to play good cricket and not being able to live up to expectations. He emphasised that the team will work harder and re-focus to bounce back stronger than ever.

"There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians.

"Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals. Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of, and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals," Rishabh Pant wrote on social media.

India Will Now Switch Gears To White-Ball Cricket For ODI Series

After an embarrassing finish against South Africa in Tests, India will now move their focus to white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue will now lock horns against South Africa in a three-match ODI series.

Indian ODI superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have arrived in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to join the camp and begin training for the upcoming One-Dayers