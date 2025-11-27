Updated 27 November 2025 at 15:27 IST
Rishabh Pant Issues Apology After SA Seal Historic Whitewash Over India: 'We Couldn't Live Up To Expectations'
Rishabh Pant apologised after India’s 0-2 Test series loss to South Africa, admitting poor performance and vowing the team will regroup, refocus, and return stronger to meet fans’ expectations.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has expressed a sincere apology following the Men in Blue's historic defeat to South Africa in the two-match Test series at home.
It was a shambolic loss for India, as they lost to World Test Champions South Africa after years. The hosts' performance was erratic, with several mistakes, an inability to break partnerships and mistimed shots weakening their case to secure a win.
Rishabh Pant Apologises Following South Africa’s Clean Sweep of India
Team India endured defeats in Kolkata and Guwahati, with red-ball cricket falling into a new low under Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's leadership. With Shubman currently injured, Pant was in charge and seemingly had no control over his men during the action.
The Men in Blue slumped to a new low with the series defeat to South Africa, prompting widespread criticism from the fans and pundits.
Advertisement
Rishabh Pant extended a heartfelt apology to all the fans for being unable to play good cricket and not being able to live up to expectations. He emphasised that the team will work harder and re-focus to bounce back stronger than ever.
"There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians.
Advertisement
"Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals. Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of, and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals," Rishabh Pant wrote on social media.
Also Read: Perth Pitch For Ashes 2025 Opener Gets 'Very Good' ICC Rating Despite Match Ending In Two Days
India Will Now Switch Gears To White-Ball Cricket For ODI Series
After an embarrassing finish against South Africa in Tests, India will now move their focus to white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue will now lock horns against South Africa in a three-match ODI series.
Indian ODI superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have arrived in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to join the camp and begin training for the upcoming One-Dayers
Also Read: WATCH | Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence Causes Stampede-Like Situation in Ranchi During Ticket Sales For 1st ODI vs SA
The India vs South Africa ODI series kicks off on Sunday, November 30, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 27 November 2025 at 15:27 IST