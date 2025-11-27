WATCH | Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence Causes Stampede-Like Situation in Ranchi During Ticket Sales For 1st ODI vs SA

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best white-ball batters of the generation. And despite having called it a day in Tests and T20Is, there popularity has not taken a hit - if anything, it has only grown. Ahead of the first ODI at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi, ticket sales sky-rocketed exemplifying their undying popularity. In fact, there was a stampede-like situation in Ranchi where tickets for the game were being sold. And fans were yelling the names of Kohli and Rohit.

Here is a clip which shows how fans queued up for tickets for the opening ODI. Check viral video

WATCH VIDEO

India Slight Favourites?

Meanwhile, the Indian side would like to avenge the Test series loss when they take on the Proteas in the white-ball leg. It will not be easy but the addition of Rohit and Kohli is bound to bolster the batting unit. Both sides would like to win the opening game in Ranchi as that would set the tone for the rest of the series. India would start slight favourites in the ODIs because of the addition of experience in form of Rohit and Kohli. With no Shubman Gill in the squad, it would be interesting to see who opens with Rohit at the top.

India also have a better head to head against South Africa. In 94 ODIs, India has won 51 games, while SA have come up on top 40 times. Three games have yielded no result. A cracker awaits fans this Sunday.