Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Hold The Fort Against England's Clinical Bowling Attack At Lord's, India Reach 145/3 At Stumps On Day 2

Updated 11 July 2025 at 23:06 IST
After restricting England at 387 in the first innings, Team India counter the tricky Lord's surface with their resilient batting. Despite a major fall of wickets, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side managed to score 145 at the loss of three wicket by the end of day two. Opener KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stood guard in the middle when stumps were called.
England posed a major threat to India after they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair and Captain Shubman Gill early on. Jofra Archer pulled off a resounding comeback spell by dismissing Jaiswal, picking up a dream spell against the visitors. But India looked firm at stumps as they pick up 145 runs in response to England's 387 by the end of today's play.
